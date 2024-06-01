Fitness instructor dies in road accident at Wallerfield

Estrian "Dan Zell" Calliste-Danzell. -

A 40-year-old woman was killed instantly after an accident along the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at Wallerfield on May 31.

The victim has been identified as Estrian Calliste-Danzell, of Evergreen Avenue, Valencia.

Police said they were alerted of the accident shortly after 10 pm.

First responders reported a white Subaru "wrapped around the light pole" on the median and saw the driver, who was motionless and unresponsive.

An ambulance was called but emergency medical technicians found no signs of life. District medical officer Dr Abigail Pererria was called to the scene and declared Calliste-Danzell dead.

Calliste-Danzell, who went by the name Dan Zell on social media, was a fitness instructor and podcast host.