Cops arrest suspect after Oropune mini-mart robbery

The Smith and Wesson firearm and nine-millimetre ammunition that were seized after the May 31 robbery. - Photo courtesy TTPS

POLICE arrested a suspect, seized a gun and recovered a stolen vehicle minutes after a robbery of a mini-mart in Oropune Gardens, Piarco, on May 31.

According to a police report, around 8 am, the owner of a mini-mart, was accosted by three men, one of whom was armed with a gun and another with a cutlass.

The suspects threatened to harm the owner and robbed him of $400 in cash and an iPhone valued at $8,000, before taking him into the adjoining house, where he was tied up.

The suspects then tied up another man who was in the house and took $30,000 from him.

Within 15 minutes, PC Wynn and PC Ward responded to a report of a robbery in progress and intercepted a car parked in front of the mini-mart.

One suspect, a man from Diego Martin, was arrested while the others escaped.

The officers found a silver and black Smith and Wesson pistol, fitted with a magazine loaded with 12 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, left behind by the bandits.

Additional checks revealed that both the gun and car were stolen during a home invasion in Arima on May 28.