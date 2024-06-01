Advantages of emergency drill

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Brothers and sisters, we must always be prepared for any type of emergency.

The advantages of emergency drills are:

* Enhanced safety

* Quick response

* Resource optimisation

* Business continuity

* Community support

* Reduced panic

* Regulatory compliance

* Insurance premiums

* Employee morale

* Infrastructure protection

It is imperative TT participates in emergency drills regularly.

One day very soon you will hear, "Attention all, this is not a drill. Please proceed to your normal muster position and await further instructions."

Are we clear?

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town