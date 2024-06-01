Advantages of emergency drill
THE EDITOR: Brothers and sisters, we must always be prepared for any type of emergency.
The advantages of emergency drills are:
* Enhanced safety
* Quick response
* Resource optimisation
* Business continuity
* Community support
* Reduced panic
* Regulatory compliance
* Insurance premiums
* Employee morale
* Infrastructure protection
It is imperative TT participates in emergency drills regularly.
One day very soon you will hear, "Attention all, this is not a drill. Please proceed to your normal muster position and await further instructions."
Are we clear?
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
