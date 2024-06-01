A lovely day for WI cricket

THE EDITOR: Congratulations to the West Indies on winning the T20I series against South Africa. Comprehensive victory, gentlemen. Now if it was up to me, some of our players who are flying in from the IPL wouldn’t make the starting 11 in a hurry; they must earn their place in the team.

South Africa's cricketers are no mugs, that’s their World Cup team that played in that series, in which some fringe WI players made a case for their inclusion in the World Cup squad, like Fabian Allen, Kyle Mayers, Mathew Forde and Andre Fletcher.

Brandon King proved to be an ideal replacement for captain Rovman Powell, so the team wasn’t by any measure depleted or second string, beating South Africa in consecutive T20I series home and away.

Obed McCoy is a welcome return.

Whether people like it or not, franchise cricket has improved West Indies cricket, especially in the white ball format. Jayden Seales is doing well in England in the red ball format, too, so he’ll be ready against England soon.

The ability to face any bowler or bowl to any batter around the world has strengthened the mentality and focus of our players, meaning it’s not the first time we faced these international players.

Whoever wants to ply their trade overseas, no problem, go right ahead. WI wishes you well, too. Also, you are welcome back any time, but one must join the pecking order like everybody else in the region. The region is not short of talent and there are players who want their opportunity to represent the West Indies and bring glory too. Perform and you will be rewarded.

I agree with Curtly Ambrose. The WI is the favourite, but we must not switch off until we get our hands on that trophy. Our horoscopes are lining up nicely. It's a lovely time to be a West Indies fan.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas