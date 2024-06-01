15,000 blood donors at Mt Hope hospital since 2022

Pouches of donated blood. - File photo

The Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) is boasting of 15,000 blood donors since the facility was upgraded in 2022. The blood donation room, now a blend of cool greys and deep pinks with potted plants and hanging art provides a clean and comfortable environment to encourage donors to do so regularly, a statement from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) said.

Head nurse Shivani Maraj was quoted in the statement saying, “The EWMSC blood bank accommodates donors from all over the country and it is the repository for blood for all open-heart surgery patients in the TT.

“Once someone is scheduled for open-heart surgery all blood donations for that patient has to be done at Mt Hope.”

“The ambiance adds to the patients being able to relax, and this is not me saying so eh, this is from the patients.”

She said the entire process from registration to donating took 30-40 minutes.

The statement added that many donors were regulars and other donors might be scared as they were unsure of what to expect. It assured that the nurses were capable, kind and supportive.

NCRHA chairman Steve De Las commended the work and commitment of staff at the EWMSC and the Arima General Hospital, highlighting their integral role and contribution to the overall health-care system. He also gave kudos to the donor community and members of the public who had visited the EWMSC donation centre and the Kakuhu donation lounge at the Arima General Hospital for their labour of love and sacrifice, the statement said.

NCRHA CEO Davlin Thomas said, “These 15,000 persons have literally made the difference between life and death with their kindness. Thank you to all of you members of the public and members of staff who have participated in this symbolic act – this great of act service. To me, this is the ultimate show of love and humanity – the sharing of life.”