Young triathletes bring energy, smiles to Diego Martin

Participants compete at the Super Sprint Duathlon Junior event at Diego Martin Highway on Sunday. - courtesy Richard Lyder

THE Super Sprint Duathlon Junior event took place on May 26 on the Diego Martin Highway, bringing together a vibrant community of young athletes, supportive parents, and enthusiastic sponsors for a day of exhilarating competition and camaraderie.

The race was for juniors from as young as one to 19 years old with 160 participants registered.

The 16-19 category was won by Dante Pichery and Sophia Samaroo and in the 13-15 age group, Karlon Browne and Kylee Young took the top positions.

Jose Andres Soliman and Melina Lopez placed first in the 10-12 category and in the 7-9 category, which featured many athletes, Ty Scott won the boys’ category and Ava-Sophia Garcia copped the girls’ division. Levi Dennis and Precious Sonnilal emerged as the winners in the 5-6 age group. The “cutest” race of the day, called the babyathlon for toddlers one-year-old to four years old was won by Taylor Garcia and Jaziel Zamore.

From the starting line to the finish, the atmosphere was electric as athletes eagerly tackled the duathlon course, which included running and cycling segments. Each participant demonstrated determination, grit and a passion for multisport activities.

“One of the most heart-warming aspects of the event was the overwhelming support from parents and spectators,” a media release from the Rainbow Warriors Triathlon Club said, the organisers of the event.

“The sidelines were alive with cheers and encouragement, creating an uplifting environment that fuelled the athletes’ performances. It was a testament to the power of community and the unwavering dedication of families to nurture their children’s athletic pursuits.”

Looking ahead, plans are already under way to make next year’s event even bigger and better. With the hope of attracting more sponsors and further enhancing the competition, Maria Gooding of Rainbow Warriors is determined to continue fostering a love for the sport of triathlon.

“In reflection, the Super Sprint Duathlon was not just about crossing the finish line but about the journey of growth, resilience and friendship that unfolded along the way. It was a celebration of youth athletics and a reminder of the boundless potential that lies within each and every participant, from the young babies to the teenagers.”