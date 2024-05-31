Women Soca Warriors edge Aruba 2-1 in Caribbean Queen's tourney

Trinidad and Tobago midfielder and goalscorer Tori Paul (L) takes on an opponent during TT's Caribbean Queen's tournament friendly against Aruba in Curacao on May 29. Photo coutesy TTFA. -

The Trinidad and Tobago women's football team got off to a fine start in the Caribbean Queen's friendly football tournament at the Stadion Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca, Willemstad on May 29 when they got a 2-1 victory against Aruba.

Aruba defeated the hosts Curacao by a 3-2 margin in the opening match of the three-tournament on May 28, but they were unable to repeat the feat against the Richard Hood-coached women's Soca Warriors team.

Led by central defender Victoria Swift, TT fell behind early in the contest as Aruba took a lead in the fifth minute through their captain Soraya Verhoeve. TT responded almost immediately, though, and midfielder Tori Paul netted the equalising item in the seventh minute.

The teams went into the break level at one apiece, but Hood's charges were able to find the winning touch midway through the second half when defender Shaunalee Govia scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute to seal a 2-1 comeback victory for the women Soca Warriors.

Hood's starting XI had a mixture of seasoned and youthful players. Paul and Swift were accompanied by players such as Chrissy Mitchelle, attacking midfielder Asha James, French-based fullback Kedie Johnson and promising forward Alexcia Ali. National youth midfielder Orielle Martin and defender Kaitlyn Darwent also featured from the start for TT.

TT played their second match of the week-long tournament after press time on May 30. Aruba and Curacao will have their second meeting on June 1, while the tournament will conclude on June 3.