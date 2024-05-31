Teach children honesty from young

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: It is without a doubt that crime is the greatest challenge facing our country at this time. Criminal gangs are progressing in their operations.

Frighteningly, we saw in the media recently the investment and technology being utilised by criminals in the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor police operations. Although the Government is pumping resources into the crime fight, we still see the miscreants trying to dominate our beautiful islands.

Over the years billions of dollars have been made available by the Government to fight crime. Developmental programmes as well as free education, although readily available, seem to not be interesting to many of the youths of today.

The question is, however: Who do we blame for the low moral and values in certain members of society? Usually the Government gets the blame, or even the police. In my opinion we the parents, the guardians have the greatest role to play in the positive development of the children under our care.

We are the ones to instil positivity and values so as to develop a better, more productive society. According to the Global Indian International School, having moral values means having strong roots. For trees, having healthy roots mean having healthy leaves and branches. For people, having strong roots of healthy values mean having good thoughts and healthy lives.

Moral values are important components of any individual’s character and they should be taught from childhood. The importance of teaching values to children is that it helps them to choose the right way.

Moral values give a child the right direction, which helps them to be accepted and respected by society. Early childhood is the best age for character building and helping children learn the importance of values education. It helps in building strong character, developing understanding right from wrong, boosting self-confidence and promoting more qualities. These qualities ensure the growth of children, both personally and professionally.

It is said that what is learned in childhood stays with children throughout their life. The importance of teaching values to your children today will determine how they will behave when they become adults.

It is our responsibility as parents to provide moral education for our children as early as possible. It is not too early to teach the importance of ethics to them.

Children learn ethics, but teaching them from childhood the sense of fairness, sense of honesty and other good values will help them in their life as they grow and will stay with them forever.

Remember, children are like sponges, they will absorb everything from their environment. So make sure to set a good environment at home where they see and hear good things.

There is a famous quote on character and values by Billy Graham, “If wealth is lost, nothing is lost; if health is lost, something is lost; when a character is lost, all is lost.

NIGEL SEENATHSINGH

San Fernando