State of utility posts an eyesore

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The disorganised state of cable and telephone wires on utility posts presents several issues:

Environmental eyesore: The tangled and disorganised appearance of these wires creates a visual blight in communities. This clutter detracts from the natural and architectural beauty of neighbourhoods, diminishing the overall aesthetic appeal.

Lack of pride by communication companies: The neglected state of these wires reflects poorly on the communication companies responsible for their maintenance. It suggests a lack of care and pride in their infrastructure, as well as the communities they serve, which negatively impacts their reputation among consumers.

Lines and posts with overgrown vegetation: Many utility posts and the lines they support are often surrounded by overgrown vegetation. This not only contributes to the untidy appearance, but can also pose safety hazards. Overgrown plants can interfere with the functionality of the lines and increase the risk of damage during storms.

Basic unkempt condition: The general lack of maintenance of these utility posts and wires highlights broader issues of infrastructure neglect. Loose or dangling wires, leaning posts and rusted or decaying materials signify a failure to uphold basic maintenance standards, raising concerns about the reliability and safety of the services provided.

Inappropriate placement of posts: Far too often utility posts are placed on sidewalks, leaving no space for pedestrians to walk. This makes it impossible for physically challenged individuals to manoeuvre, forcing them to use the roads and endangering their lives.

Come on, communication giants, use your imagination and tidy up your act. You have a moral responsibility to the proper maintenance of our communities.

RICHARD TRESTRAIL

via e-mail