Promoting shared future for mankind

Winston Dookeran

Op-ed from Embassy of the People's Republic of China in TT

WINSTON DOOKERAN

RIA CHAITRAM

AS THE WORLD continues to evolve and nations seek to strengthen their global presence, the diplomatic relationship between the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and the People’s Republic of China stands as a remarkable example of successful international co-operation for a shared future for mankind. Established in 1974, this partnership has weathered the test of time, and has endured over the years.

TT’s first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, made a historic official visit to China in October 1974 and in 2013, President Xi Jinping graced us with a similar state visit, which cemented the everlasting diplomatic and cultural friendship between our countries.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations on June 20, we look with pride to the edifices that house our respective embassies in Port of Spain and Beijing, as the seats of our common quest for harmony and the pursuit of world peace. TT, as a small island developing state, is acutely aware of the urgency of global challenges and the need for collective action.

According to the publication Economic Diplomacy in the Caribbean (2023), the Caribbean is at the crossroads of global history and plays a crucial role in shaping international relations. TT remains a key supportive player in fostering international partnerships and sustainable development and through its unique diplomatic relationship with China, regardless of differences in size and geopolitical influence.

The historic visit by President Xi Jinping a little over a decade ago, further strengthened the relationship between TT and China, leading to active co-operation in areas such as distribution and logistics, manufacturing, agriculture, agri-technology, health, culture, and institutional links at the university level. Xi declared that, “Deepening bilateral ties serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and the two peoples. We will continue to improve high-level exchanges, enhance political trust, and promote practical co-operation.”

During Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley's visit to China in 2018, great emphasis was placed on co-operation and common grounds in addressing global challenges and our shared commitment to building a more interconnected and inclusive world, with the unique demands facing small states in the global arena.

To this end, the concept of a shared future for mankind, as outlined in A Global Community of Shared Future: China's Proposals and Actions, becomes increasingly apparent that the interconnectedness of nations and peoples is more vital than ever before. The world today is faced with a myriad of global challenges that transcend borders – climate change, pandemics, economic instability and geopolitical tensions, to name a few.

China's vision of a shared future emphasises the importance of openness and inclusiveness, equity and justice, harmonious coexistence, diversity and mutual learning, democracy and unity, and co-operation among nations. China continues to maintain that there is only one order – the international order based on the purposes and principles of the United Nations Charter – and actively participates to uphold international equity and justice to safeguard the common interests of all countries.

The concept of a shared future for mankind is not just pie in the sky, but a call to action for all nations to come together and work towards a more sustainable and integrated world. Xi's proposal in 2013, followed by the five-point proposal in 2015 and the five goals for the world in 2017, further underscore China's commitment to realising this vision.

These developments not only demonstrate China's dedication to the concept of a shared future, but also serve as a catalyst for global collaboration and sustainable development. China’s promotion and implementation of major co-operation initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative demonstrate its active role in championing principles of equity, mutual respect and win-win co-operation.

In recent years, China has taken significant steps to engage in international co-operation and uphold these principles. The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), in particular, has played a pivotal role in fostering connectivity and economic development across different regions, including TT. Through this initiative, China has committed to promoting infrastructure development, trade and cultural exchanges.

China Global Investment Tracker 2023 indicated that investment specifically targeted at TT amounted to US$2.28 billion across sectors. TT, the first country in the region to sign up to the BRI, has benefited from Chinese investments in areas such as the construction of roads, hospitals, highways, airport extensions and power plants, which have enhanced the well-being of its people. It has provided a platform for TT to strengthen its economic and trade ties with China, opening up opportunities for investment and growth, as with the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate.

According to TT’s Ministry of Trade and Investment, the country has emerged as China’s largest trade partner in the English-speaking Caribbean, offering Chinese firms and businesses a gateway to access the wider North and Latin American markets. The mutually beneficial relationship is reflected in the trade volumes for 2024 based on figures listed in the UN Comtrade Database.

China's commitment to a shared future for mankind extends beyond economic and infrastructure development. The relationship with TT has also seen efforts to enhance people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges and educational co-operation. Chinese language and cultural centres have been established in TT, festivals and celebrations such as the Spring Festival Temple Fair and Dragon Boat Races over the years have been attracting more and more locals’ participation, educational and scholarship exchanges have been increased, all of which have contributed to mutual understanding and appreciation between the two peoples.

China's role in the global community has continued to evolve over the years, and its impact on the world stage is undeniable. As the world's most populous country and the second largest economy, China plays a significant role in shaping the future of mankind. From its rapid economic growth to its advancements in technology and innovation, China has become a key player in addressing global challenges and contributing to the collective well-being of humanity.

China's influence is not only limited to its economic and technological advancements; it also extends to its rich cultural heritage and deep-rooted traditions. The country's ancient wisdom and philosophy have greatly contributed to shaping the global discourse on ethics, governance and environmental sustainability.

In addition, China's active participation in international efforts to address climate change, promote sustainable development and enhance global health security underscores its growing global leadership in tackling pressing issues that affect humanity as a whole.

As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, we are mindful of the histories of our Caribbean peoples from China, India, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe and America, and everywhere else that have come together by the forces of history to create a Caribbean civilisation, and with it being the cradle of globalisation.

It is without a doubt that China's engagement with TT and the wider Caribbean region is poised to deepen, offering opportunities for mutual benefits in the pursuit of peace and harmony. Embracing this momentum of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, TT and China are set to unlock an energy that will pave the way for a brighter future for our peoples and the future of mankind.