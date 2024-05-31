Nritya Sangam Dance Company: Video feature
The Harry Persad and Sons Nritya Sangam Dance Company is committed to empowering youth, and challenging gender stereotypes in Indian dance, with the classical Indian dance style the group specialises in called Bharatanatyam.
The dance company's artistic director Rishi Singh said in TT there is a common misconception that Indian dance is more feminine.
"But if you look at Hinduism, Lord Nataraja, he is the Lord of Dance and he is a male."
Click the link to view this video feature by Elexzine Bissoo and Zainab Kamara:
