Eyes on SIDS4

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The fourth international conference of Small Island Developing States (SIDS) is taking place in Antigua and Barbuda. We expect to see the adoption of a UN programme of action which focuses on sustainable development and building multi-dimensional resiliency among SIDS.

Lots of jargon to say that the United Nations, through its several sub-organs, will attempt to operate while giving greater consideration to the unique needs of SIDS. Why is this of any value or importance for the man on the ground in the many SIDS that make up the Caribbean?

Firstly, if the ambitious goals of the SIDS4 group are to be realised, then the UN, backed by the developed world, would be working in tandem with national governments towards the improvement of several amenities, such as the administration of healthcare and education. This would be an especially encouraging development given that the majority of SIDS, including those in the Caribbean, suffer greatly from lack of effective public services.

Secondly, with this push for development among SIDS, there is an emphasis on "economic resilience." According to the SIDS agenda, to achieve economic resilience, younger people must be brought into the economy. This means that country development will focus on job creation, sustainable lending and financial support for entrepreneurial activity.

One of the themes of the Caribbean's economic malaise post-covid19 is lack of opportunity and financing. The SIDS mandate wishes to address that directly.

Finally, we must note as citizens of SIDS that these grand neoliberal structures such as the United Nations form the foundation of the freedoms we enjoy. In a world where states like Ukraine have their sovereignty challenged, we must appreciate the role the UN and other international organisations play in supporting our small countries' right to self-determination.

Ultimately, SIDS4 is a turning point that will affect every man, woman and child in the Caribbean and, therefore, worthy of our attention.

JADE-MARK SONILAL

UWI St Augustine