Cricket craze

West Indies players celebrate winning the 2012 World T20 title. PHOTO BY CWI - CWI

CRICKET is the second most popular sport in the world.

But were it not for the outbreak of civil war in America in 1861, things might have been different. Cricket was very popular there before it became a casualty of strife.

The first international match, played between the US and Canada, took place on American soil on September 24, 1844, in New York.

Almost two centuries later, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will begin with a match between the same countries on June 1 at the Grand Prairie Cricket Stadium, Dallas.

The tournament is being co-hosted by the West Indies and the US. There’s something fitting about that given the sport’s history, resurgence and widening appeal. It is gaining traction in America in particular, where the East Asian population is growing.

Not long ago, many believed cricket to be in the doldrums, its glory days, of which the West Indies was a huge part, over. It was perceived as a colonial relic, and nowhere near as fashionable as the more popular football. The advent of the Twenty20 format was seen as a desperate attempt at a revamp. Many predicted the demise of genteel Test cricket and wondered how long the new craze would last.

But T20 has been an injection of adrenaline to the sport. Test cricket remains; it has even been given a new lease on life with more aggressive playing. Day and night games have been introduced.

In January, West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph, 24, stunned the world, taking a wicket off the very first ball he delivered in his Test career, dismissing Australian Steve Smith.

Mr Joseph is part of the T20 squad, which is captained by Rovman Powell and includes players such as Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King and Nicholas Pooran.

The team is riding a wave of momentum, having just completed a 3-0 sweep in their T20 series against South Africa. This, a turnaround from disappointing international performances in 2021–2022.

Having won the crown in 2012 and 2016, can they bring home the cup this time around? Or have they peaked too early? We hope they succeed and wish them luck.

Cricket might be entertainment for many, but for the teams the stakes are high. Each has a chance to boost their homelands.

South Africa is coming off an intense election season and is poised to turn a new leaf. Papua New Guinea continues to reel from a devastating landslide in which at least 2,000 perished. India and Pakistan have been enduring a deadly heatwave.

Locally, warm-up matches have already been played this week amid a worrying crime situation and concerns about security.

We are confident our authorities, who have managed important international events before, have the capacity to ensure things run smoothly.

Let the games begin.