Carter swims to 50m fly silver in Barcelona

TT's Dylan Carter -

Dylan Carter splashed to men’s 50m butterfly silver on the final day of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour second leg in Barcelona, Spain, on May 31.

At the Club Natació Sant Andreu, swimming out of lane two, Carter missed out on his first gold medal of the tour as he touched the wall in 23.36 seconds.

Carter started well coming out the blocks, and despite leading for the majority of the race, a late surge from Dutch swimmer Nyls Korstanje over the final ten metres saw him snatch gold in 23.29s. Korstanje contested from lane four.

Hungary’s Szebasztian Szabo also had a wonder start from lane three, and kept close to Carter over the duration of the race. However, Korstanje’s late push saw Szabo settle for bronze in 23.38s.

Rounding off the top five finishers were Singapore Aquatics’ Quah Zheng Wen (23.56s) and Feijeonoord Albion zwemclub’s Thomas Verhoeven (23.58s).

This was Carter's fourth medal of the three-leg tour, having captured two silver (50m free, 100m free) and one bronze (50m fly).

The tour moves to Monaco for the final stage and competition runs from June 1-2.