A FOURCE for the arts in Tobago on June 1

FANS of Turn of the Tide, which aired on local television from 1984-1990, can catch a remake of the beloved soap opera during the Tobago Performing Arts Company’s (TPAC’s) FOURCE Arts Festival at the Shaw Park Cultural Complex on June 1.

The ground-breaking series, which showcased Tobagonian life in an unapologetically authentic fashion, introduced the country to the talents of its dynamic cast.

At the festival, several cast members of the original series will be featured alongside its current cast and crew in a panel discussion, expected to take place after the screening.

TPAC’s interim CEO and film director Jared Prima said the idea is to combine entertainment with critical discussion and educational opportunities to promote the sustainable development of Tobago’s creative economy.

Prima is passionate about the remake.

“Turn of the Tide is a tribute to Tobago’s offering to Caribbean cinema,” he said in an interview.

“It is one of the very few things that Tobago can own and say that we have given this to the filming space. So we are very excited to dive into Turn of the Tide.”

Prima said several elements of the pioneering series were used in the remake.

Apart from filming scenes in one of the original houses, Prima said TPAC also got support from some key actors like former independent senator Dr Eastlyn Mc Kenzie and Eric Powder in cameo roles.

“They have returned not to reprise their roles, but to play different roles in support of a younger cast playing the roles that were previously done in the original.”

Prima said the story, like the original, is set in the 1980s.

“We saw it as a very interesting way to connect some old themes that still exist: social pressure, insecurity within the home, community spaces and sometimes what happens when you have a drive to succeed and you try to cut someone down to get what you need. Those things still exist, so there is drama in the story.”

He said the panel discussion will allow the audience to experience nostalgia.

“It is about us celebrating the old work and really having some fun with the new work, and what a new journey for TPAC and film can really do for us. So we are going to have a call-in from our original writer, Horace Wilson, and a few members of the cast. But we are also going to allow the audience to share what they saw and inspired them in this remake.”

Conceptualised to celebrate the performing arts, the FOURCE festival, which runs from 9 am-9 pm, is a multi-pronged exposition of Tobago’s vibrant cultural heritage. Apart from performances, patrons will be exposed to workshops and discussions on dance, drama, music and film.

Referring specifically to film, Prima said, “We will be using Turn of the Tide within the FOURCE to regenerate our film space in Tobago.

"Although TPAC is still very focused on developing its four arms, we have not seen film and music featured in a very major way and this film gives an opportunity to see some of the skills and talents of our musicians in addition to our actors from screen. So it is going to be a platform for us to continue to move film and the arts forward.”

There is also expected to be a panel discussion on film featuring founder and curator of Africa Film TT Asha Lovelace and representatives from ePixl Studios, Tobago’s first animated establishment.

TPAC’s communications and marketing manager Tinielle Des Vignes-Hill said the festival, which caters to budding creatives, seasoned exponents and lovers of the arts, is not just big on entertainment but capacity development.

Saying the festival’s dance segment promises to be exciting and educational, Des Vignes-Hill said the company’s dance and movement co-ordinator Shakeil Jones leads a packed programme, which includes two masterclasses.

The Afrobeats dance masterclass, Catch It Quick, will be led by John Chapman, and Limbo Unveiled will enable dance lovers to delve into the cultural underpinnings of the limbo dance. That session will be led by Darcelle Kirk.

“So it is not just about the fun, splashy part of culture but really exploring the depths of our arts and culture and what that really means to us as a people,” she said.

In other areas, Des Vignes-Hill said MusicTT’s general manager Melissa Jimenez will be doing a music and business session, titled Mind Your Business, to help musicians market their craft.

Veteran entertainer Sharon Phillips will lead a workshop on stage presence to help performers engage and connect with their audiences.

Of Phillips’ role in the festival, she said, “We are embracing people in the space who are talented and already have the expertise, because right now we are looking to hand over the knowledge and develop the entire space, not just the residents at TPAC.”

With two hugely successful productions to its name – Bitter Cassava and Once on this Island – TPAC is hoping that De Fourth Flambeau, by Trinidadian poet and playwright Kevin Soyer, will resonate with theatre lovers, as it explores violence against women in Trinidad and Tobago.

Supporting this production is a drama workshop, featuring a blend of theoretical and practical activities. It includes performances by some of Tobago’s youngest thespians from the Signal Hill and Scarborough Secondary Schools.

Des Vignes-Hill said, “For us, the arts is for everyone and these students are the future of the arts in Tobago. So we are engaging everyone, from businesses to students to even the actual practitioners themselves at FOURCE.”

A multi-disciplinary panel discussion, titled Arts Integration – Exploring the Atypical Role of the Performing Arts in Tobago’s Economic Landscape, will highlight ways the island can capitalise on its orange economy.

The session will feature insights from TPAC’s leadership and experts in the performing-arts landscape. The company’s artistic director Rayshawn Pierre, Naparima Bowl CEO Marlon Di Bique, Melissa Jimenez, Shakeil Jones and Jared Prima are among the speakers in the panel discussion.

Des Vignes-Hill said, “This is one I think everybody should attend, because we are really exploring the atypical ways in which the performing arts can contribute to the economy of Tobago. We know that we enjoy the arts as a way to practise our heritage, to share our culture, but there is also the economic benefits of the performing arts. So we want to explore how we as a people, as a country, could then engage the performing arts as a business sector.

“They are all going to explore real pragmatic solutions for how we can monetise the performing arts and how to elevate the people in Tobago.”

An interesting feature of the festival is an expo called D’Junction, essentially a space for networking and mingling.

Patrons can also visit booths showcasing the work of Tobago’s cultural organisations as well as the Kreative Kalabash Corner for young creatives.

The show ends with a grand concert, Synco-Pulsion, featuring dance and music.

Of the festival, Des Vignes-Hill said, “For us, it is really a chance to usher in a new generation of performing artistes who are entrepreneurial, innovative and strategic in how we approach the performing arts.

"It is more than just entertainment. This festival is going to set the stage for the elevation of the performing arts sector where we can really contribute to social and economic development of Tobago.”

Prima predicts the FOURCE will extend beyond a day-long activity.

“When we had put out the ads for FOURCE, a local musician called and asked if they had space for him. That was very encouraging for us because FOURCE is also a safe space for our creative artistes on the ground to come and ply their trade. Because at the end of this, June 1, it would evolve into a four-day festival and we are going to allow all of our artistes to come in and really experience, learn and share.”

He also praised the behind-the-scenes crews as well as the THA’s Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation, Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and the Tobago Festivals Commission Ltd for supporting the initiative.