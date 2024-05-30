Tobago Cricket Association distributes $99k in prize money

Bago Gladiators batsman Leron Lezama (R) captured the MVP award for the 2024 Tobago Cricket Association T20 competition. Photo courtesy Caswell Gordon. -

On May 28, the Tobago Cricket Association (TCA) made payments to the respective triumphant teams for the 2024 campaign when they distributed $99,000 to the varying recipients during a soft at the Shaw Park office, Scarborough, Tobago.

On May 26, Scarborough/Mason Hall cricket club finished the TCA's Twenty/20 tournament on a high when they got a five-wicket victory against Bago Gladiators at the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex in Roxborough, Tobago. In the final, hard-hitting former West Indies under-19 allrounder Joshua James starred with the bat for Scarborough when he thumped an unbeaten fifty to take his team to the $15,000 prize.

Scarborough were knocked out at the semifinal stage of the 40-over tournament, with Canaan/Bon Accord Sports Club capturing the coveted $18,000 top prize. Canaan/Bon Accord settled for fourth in the T20 competition after coming up short against Georgia Police Youth Club in the third place playoff.

Gladiators batsman Leron Lezama won the MVP in the T20 tournament after rattling up an impressive 322 runs. Scarborough captain Ako George accumulated the most runs in the 40-over tourney with 269 runs, while Canaan/Bon Accord spinner Antonio Providence copped the MVP award in the competition after putting in a Man of the Match display in the final to guide his team to victory against the Gladiators.

TCA president Kerwin John stressed on TCA's commitment to fostering the sport and he announced the organisation's plans to increase the prize amounts in 2025.

The Tobago cricket season will conclude with the highly anticipated fourth edition of the Chief Secretary's Bago T10 Blast which runs from June 1-8. Matches will be held at the Moriah Recreation Ground and the Cyd Gray Complex. The four franchises in this year's Bago T10 competition are Buccoo Reef Divers, Little Tobago Islanders, Rainforest Rangers and defending champions Fort King George Gunners.

TCA 2024 Honour Roll

*T20 Tournament Awards*

Winner – Scarborough/Mason Hall C

Runner-up – Bago Gladiators

Third-place – Georgia PYC

Fourth-place – Canaan/Bon Accord Sports Club

Man of the Match (Final) – Joshua James

MVP – Leron Lezama

Most Runs – Leron Lezama (322)

Most Wickets – Adrian Alexander (19)

*40-over Tournament Awards*

Winner – Canaan/Bon Accord Sports Club

Runner-up – Bago Gladiators

Third/Fourth – Scarborough/Mason Hall & Roxborough Strikers

Man of the Match (Final) – Antonio Providence

MVP – Antonio Providence

Most Runs – Ako George (269)

Most Wickets – Shaquille Duncan (14)