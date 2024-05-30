Thank you, India

- ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: One of the things we can proudly boast of in TT is our diversity, which I see as a blessing always. In our small country there are many races that have come from far and near to make TT their home. Be thankful for this diversity.

On May 30, 1845, the Fatel Razack arrived in Trinidad and brought indentured labourers from India to work on the plantations. These people were seeking a better life for themselves and family. They decided to make that journey of some 14,000 miles into the unknown, putting their lives at risk.

The journey was not an easy one for the conditions on the ship were depressing. Because of this, cholera, typhoid, dysentery and measles were common and some of them did not make it to their destination. History has recorded that between 1845 and 1917 in excess of 143,000 indentured labourers came from India to our shores. Thank you, India.

Despite the unfair treatment handed out to them under the indentured system at times, many did not return to their homeland at the conclusion of their contract. Today we are still reaping the benefits of that decision. In every field we can see their offspring making their presence felt: in business, politics, agriculture, education, the public service, medicine, law, culture, etc.

It is important that we learn to appreciate each other, for we all have a part to play in the development of our country. We stand on equal ground, none is better than the other, and I believe that this is God's divine intention for us as a nation.

Let us unite, embracing all ethnicities, for in this diversity I see strength. So, as we celebrate Indian Arrival Day today, let us not forget those pioneers who journeyed into the unknown. We are reaping the rewards of their sacrifices today.

Have a beautiful day.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail