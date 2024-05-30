Sagicor salutes 'the BRAVE ones'

STAR PERFORMER: David Lawrence, accepts the award for Leading Producer, NAC and API from Donald Austin, CEO of Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc. - Photo courtesy Sagicor

Employee recognition took centre stage on May 18 when Sagicor celebrated its 2023 top achievers in Trinidad and Tobago and the Dutch Caribbean, at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.

The awards were presented in alignment with the theme, The Brave Ones, which signified those on the Sagicor TT team who most reflected and demonstrated the BRAVE acronym of being bold, reflective, accountable, visionary, and decisive in execution.

Winners were selected from a pool of nominees based on exceptional contribution to the organisation in 2023 in areas such as sales performance, customer service, innovation, leadership and teamwork.

Robert Trestrail, group president and CEO of Sagicor Life Inc spoke to the theme and how it connected the winners during his remarks at the ceremony.

“Today, we celebrate the individuals who exemplify these BRAVE qualities—the trailblazers, the innovators, the unsung heroes who propel our company forward with their unwavering commitment and passion. They are the heartbeat of our organisation, the driving force behind our success, and the reason why we stand tall today.”

At the end of the evening David Lawrence, who also was recognised for 20 years’ service, walked away as the Sagicor Life Inc (SLI) Advisor of the Year award, which meant he demonstrated outstanding performance in new business among all products.

He also received awards for leading producer – net annualised income (NAC), leading producer – annualised premium income (API) and as a centurion with over 100 applications submitted and settled for 2023.

Lawrence was also recognised as a member of the leaders circle and as a member of the million dollar round table which is an international forum that represents the world’s best sales professionals in life insurance-based financial services industry.

Insurance veteran Ian Stone was recognised as leading producer – persistency, and Kelly Hospedales took home the award for SLI rookie advisor of the year, which is awarded to the most successful advisor who has worked with the company for no more than 18 months.

She also received multiple awards as a centurion and for platinum production – platinum persistency.

The company also celebrated the administrative arm of the organisation. Awards were categorised under the business lines of Sagicor General and Sagicor Life.

On the Sagicor General side, Wendy Cadiz-Clarke, assistant manager – finance was adjudged the Sagicorian – manager of the year; Vedesh Somar, accounting assistant, took home the title of rookie of the year; Stephanie Pollonais, account executive – underwriting, won pioneer of the year; and Victra George, team leader – claims, was a double winner, claiming contributor of the year, along with the coveted title of Sagicorian – employee of the year.

On the Sagicor Life side, Gizelle James-Bernard, corporate social responsibly and events specialist, was Sagicorian – employee of the year, while Nicola Daly, manager – facilities and administrative services was awarded Sagicorian – manager of the year.

Carecia Sookram, HR associate won rookie of the year.

Several team members received awards for contributor of the year which recognised their exceptional service to their team and the company. Contributors of the year for Sagicor General were Leona Low, Amelia Mohammed, Sonia Quamina and Victra George, while Dominic Medford, Sergio Smith and Veena Subar were recognised for Sagicor Life.