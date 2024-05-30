N Touch
NCIC Poetry Festival

Johnny Coomansingh speaks with students from the Carapichaima East Secondary School at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE
The National Council of Indian Culture of Trinidad and Tobago (NCIC TT) invited secondary school students to join them for a poetry workshop at the Divali Nagar in Chaguaramas on May 24.

Veronica Rajahram, author of NightLights, attended the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Poetry Festival held at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE

The event saw authors Keeron Isaac, Safiya Baksh Hosein, Veronica Rajahram and Dr Johnny Coomansingh host workshops like Having Fun with Poetry, Building a Poem, From the Mind of a Poet and spoken word.

Keeron Isaac, author of Poet Tree, attended the National Council of Indian Culture Poetry Festival on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE

The students also visited the NCIC art exhibition which is open to the public from 1-6 pm daily at the Divali Nagar until June 1.

Safiya Baksh-Hosein read one of her poems to a group of students from Upper Level Educational Institute at the NCIC Poetry Festival on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE

Students of Barrackpore West Secondary School take part in a poem writing challenge at the NCIC Poetry Festival at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas. - AYANNA KINSALE

Author Johnny Coomansingh speaks with students during the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) Poetry Festival at the Divali Nagar on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE

