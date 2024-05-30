NCIC Poetry Festival

Johnny Coomansingh speaks with students from the Carapichaima East Secondary School at the Divali Nagar in Chaguanas on May 24. - AYANNA KINSALE

The National Council of Indian Culture of Trinidad and Tobago (NCIC TT) invited secondary school students to join them for a poetry workshop at the Divali Nagar in Chaguaramas on May 24.

The event saw authors Keeron Isaac, Safiya Baksh Hosein, Veronica Rajahram and Dr Johnny Coomansingh host workshops like Having Fun with Poetry, Building a Poem, From the Mind of a Poet and spoken word.

The students also visited the NCIC art exhibition which is open to the public from 1-6 pm daily at the Divali Nagar until June 1.