Keep up good work Praedial Larceny Squad

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The Praedial Larceny Squad (PLS)'s quick response to reports is second to none.

Not sure who is in charge of this unit but kudos to the inspectors who ensure that teams are dispatched to the various farming communities.

As a young farmer and coconut vendor, I can attest to the quick response of those officers in the Cumuto area.

Great job, PLS! Keep up the good work.

RICHARD M JOHNSON

farmer, Carapichaima