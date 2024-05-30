Isaiah Leacock hat-trick sinks AC PoS, Army lift First Citizens Cup

Memebers of Defence Force FC celebrate after claiming the 2024 First Citizens Knockout Cup title, on May 29, following their 3-1 win against AC PoS in the final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on May 29. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Defence Force claimed the 2024 First Citizens Knockout Cup title when they got a comprehensive 3-1 victory against AC PoS in the final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on May 29.

A lethal hat-trick from former AC PoS striker Isaiah Leacock did the trick as the Army/Coast Guard combination sauntered to the knockout crown for the second straight season — pocketing a $100,000 prize in the process.

AC PoS copped the Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) title with a convincing win against Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic on May 19, and they also showed off their fluency in a 4-1 First Citizens semifinal win against Prisons FC last week.

However, in the finale AC PoS met their match and it came in the shape of their former front man Leacock. The talented striker opened the scoring with a sweet sliding volley in the 22nd minute to beat former Soca Warriors goalkeeper Marvin Phillip after receiving a cross from the left.

Defence Force held a 1-0 lead at the half, and a bit of madness from Phillip saw the "Capital Boys" of AC PoS reduced to ten men soon after the interval.

In the 48th minute, after collecting a left-side Jelani Felix free kick, Phillip was shown a straight red card by referee Kwinsi Williams after flooring opposing midfielder Matthew Woo-Ling with a clothesline in the area.

Phillip made no fuss over his dismissal, and his replacement Jacques Poon-Lewis was comprehensively beaten from the spot by Leacock who rifled a left-footer into the top corner to make it 2-0 in the 51st minute.

Leacock looked like a man on a mission, and the player who answers to the alias "Bongo," beat Poon-Lewis once more by arrowing a wicked left-footed shot into the bottom corner from outside the area in the 62nd minute. It was Leacock's second hat-trick in back-to-back games, as he also scored three times against Central FC in a 5-0 semifinal victory for Defence Force.

In the 72nd minute, ten-man AC PoS got a lifeline when their captain Duane Muckette buried a penalty with disdain after opposing captain Jamali Garcia committed a needless foul in the area. The goal would be a mere consolation, though.

Both teams created half-chances in the dying minutes, while the tackles flew from all sides in rainy conditions. Most importantly, at the final whistle, the Army/Coast Guard combination were able to stand tall and salute their fans after defending their knockout title.

AC PoS can still hold their heads high after beating both Miscellaneous Police FC and Defence Force to the league title.

AC PoS got a $50,000 prize for their runner-up finish.