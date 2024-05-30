Indian heritage shines at Nalis cultural show

Dana Seepersad of the Nritya Sanam Dance Company, performs an Indian folk dance at the Indian Arrival Day cultural show, hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle

THE National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation (MGICC), hosted an Indian Arrival Day cultural show at the Nalis Amphitheatre, Port of Spain, on May 24.

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India "which has influenced the very fabric of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich and diverse culture."

The audience was treated to old Bollywood songs, performed by Dr Kamla Dhyani; a classical Bharatanatyam recital by Mrs Reshma Rajeev and folk dances by members of the Nritya Sangam Dance Company.

High Commissioner of India Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit and chairman of the board at Nalis Neil Parsanlal were also in attendance.

Indian Arrival Day will be celebrated on May 30.