Indian heritage shines at Nalis cultural show

Dana Seepersad of the Nritya Sanam Dance Company, performs an Indian folk dance at the Indian Arrival Day cultural show, hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle
Dana Seepersad of the Nritya Sanam Dance Company, performs an Indian folk dance at the Indian Arrival Day cultural show, hosted by the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle

THE National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis), in collaboration with the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation (MGICC), hosted an Indian Arrival Day cultural show at the Nalis Amphitheatre, Port of Spain, on May 24.

Angani Singh, Chandra Gosine and Shivani Tewari were among many who attended the Indian Arrival Day cultural show at the Nalis Amphitheatre in Port of Spain on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle

The event showcased the rich cultural heritage and traditions of India "which has influenced the very fabric of Trinidad and Tobago’s rich and diverse culture."

Reshma Rajeev, dance teacher at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-Operation performs an invocatory bharatanatyam dance at the Indian Arrival Day cultural show. - Angelo Marcelle

The audience was treated to old Bollywood songs, performed by Dr Kamla Dhyani; a classical Bharatanatyam recital by Mrs Reshma Rajeev and folk dances by members of the Nritya Sangam Dance Company.

Dana Seepersad of the Nritya Sanam Dance Company performed an Indian folk dance during the Indian Arrival Day cultural show at the Nalis Amphitheatre on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle

High Commissioner of India Dr Pradeep Rajpurohit and chairman of the board at Nalis Neil Parsanlal were also in attendance.

Angani Singh, Chandra Gosine, Sudha Tewari and Shivani Tewari wore their finest Indian wear at the cultural show. - Angelo Marcelle

Indian Arrival Day will be celebrated on May 30.

The audience looks on at the performances. - Angelo Marcelle

Felicity Lewis and Jael Maharaj were all smiles at the cultural show on May 24. - Angelo Marcelle

Indian High Commissioner Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit spoke at the event. - Angelo Marcelle

