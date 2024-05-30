Indian Arrival Day

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This poem is written by a Standard 1 student of Grant Memorial Presbyterian School, San Fernando.

1845 aboard a ship,

Our great forefathers began the process of indentureship.

Some by choice, others against their will,

No matter the reason, we thank them still.

Their aim was survival, securing food and shelter,

They toiled in the sun, to make our lives better.

They educated their children, while maintaining their traditions,

So that today we may live, in luxurious conditions.

They wore their sari, dhoti and shalwar,

And in the kitchen, we can still find the dabla and tawa.

For music they brought dholak and jaal,

And today we pay tribute to their arrival.

PRIYANKA MAHARAJ

via e-mail