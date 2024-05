Corpus Christi Celebrations

Archbishop Jason Gordon gives the homily during Corpus Christi mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

CHRISTIANS from around the country came out to commemorate the feast of Corpus Christi at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on May 30.

Corpus Christi is a Roman Catholic tradition that celebrates the Holy Eucharist, or the "Body of Christ."

Archbishop Jason Gordon led Holy Mass and the procession.