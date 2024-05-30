Burdensome tax system

THE EDITOR: In the labyrinth of laws and dues, lies the tale of a taxing ruse. From dawn till dusk, the levy’s call echoes through fields and city hall. This poetic lament underscores the pervasive nature of our tax system, touching every facet of life from the mundane to the monumental.

Land and wage, bed and plow, each taxed, as burdens grow. Our farmers, the backbone of our sustenance, find their efforts weighed down by fiscal demands. The tractor hums, the mule's steady gait, all beneath the weight of fiscal fate. In an era where agriculture should be nurtured, our tax policies seem to stifle growth.

Cow and goat, pants and coat, ties and shirts, each taxed note. Every basic necessity is touched by the relentless march of fiscal control, leaving no aspect of daily life unscathed. Work and dirt, both bear the toll, as we toil under the shadow of ever-increasing tax burdens.

Chew and smoke, taxed to breathe, lessons learned, hard to believe. The taxes on consumables, from food and drink to vices like tobacco, weigh heavily on our populace. Car and grass, roads traversed, every mile by taxes immersed. Even the simple act of travel becomes a journey through a landscape of taxation.

Food and drink, thoughts weighed down, sodas, beers, in taxes drown. Our daily sustenance, taxed to the point of strain, reflects a broader issue of affordability and access. Even tears, taxed in grief, as if sorrow needs a fiscal relief. The insensitivity of our tax policies, even in moments of personal hardship, is disheartening.

Bills and gas, notes and cash, every exchange, under tax's lash. No respite found, no mercy shown, in the world where taxes are grown. The relentless nature of these fiscal demands leaves little room for the average citizen to breathe, much less thrive.

Holler louder, tax him more, till he’s sore, to the very core. Even in coffin, even in grave, taxed beyond the mortal wave. Upon his tomb, these words engraved, "Taxes drove me, till enslaved." Yet even beyond, in life’s complex tracks, looms the spectre of inheritance tax.

The poignant verses penned by the writer encapsulate the overwhelming burden that our tax system places on every individual. It is a call to Prime Minister Rowley, the Minister of Finance, and the PNM government to reassess our fiscal policies. Let us seek a balance where the necessary funds for national development are raised without crushing the spirit and livelihood of our citizens.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima