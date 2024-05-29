YouTuber Chris Must List's lawyer: Politicians, police made threats on his life

Christopher "Chris Must List" Hughes. - Photo courtesy Christopher Hughes' Instagram page

LEGAL representatives for Canadian YouTuber Christopher "Chris Must List" Hughes said he was arrested after trying to report that threats were made against his life by two "political figures" and two officers.

Hughes was arrested by the Special Investigation Unit on May 28 under the Anti-Gang Act.

The 45-year-old travel vlogger has been in Trinidad and Tobago for several weeks documenting gang culture and violence, among other things.

In some of his videos, civilians can be seen with guns and discussing ongoing gang wars.

Speaking to Newsday on Wednesday morning, Hughes' attorney Criston Williams said he was unsure whether police took the report about threats to Hughes' life, as they are "giving him a hard time."

But he confirmed Hughes was still being detained.

On Tuesday night, there was talk on social media that the YouTuber's life had been threatened.

Asked about this, Williams said, "Yes. He told me the threats came from two political figures and two police officers.

"And then they arrested him."

Williams said the nature of the threats was "too sensitive" to reveal.

Police are also concerned Hughes breached immigration laws by saying he was visiting as a tourist, as they consider his videos "work," since they are monetised.

Newsday asked head of the police's corporate communications unit Joanne Archie

about the alleged threats against Hughes, to which she said, "Awaiting feedback on the issue."