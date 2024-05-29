Valencia man shot after saving girlfriend from gunman

TWO men were killed in separate incidents on May 27 in Petit Valley and Valencia.

In the first incident, in Valencia, Kidon Caldero was shot while trying to save his girlfriend from gunmen.

Caldero, 20, and his girlfriend arrived at her home on Benny Road, Valencia at around 9.30 pm and were opening the front door when several masked men approached, dressed in dark clothing and hoodies.

The men appeared to be armed and Caldero pushed his girlfriend through the front door into the house.

His girlfriend hid inside after hearing a commotion and several gunshots.

The police arrived after residents reported hearing gunshots and found the girlfriend.

Caldero was lying on his back in a pool of blood in the garage with gunshot wounds to his face.

Police found 18 spent rounds of 9mm ammunition, ten 5.56 ammunition shell casings and one live round of 5.56 ammunition.

In Petit Valley, a resident who heard gunshots near his home and went to investigate found the body of Nicholas "Sharky" Stephenson, 50.

At around 10 pm, a resident of Pioneer Drive, Petit Valley was at home when he heard several gunshots nearby.

He looked outside and saw a black Mazda 3 speeding out of the street.

The man went outside and saw Stephenson lying in the road with gunshot injuries.

Nearby was a black van with two bullet holes in the driver's side of the front windscreen.

Police found 35 spent 9mm shells, eight live rounds of 9mm ammunition, six projectiles and a bullet fragment.

Stephenson’s body was ordered to be taken to the Forensic Science Centre in St James for an autopsy. The van was taken to be processed by the police Special Evidence Recovery Unit

Stephenson’s family was at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on May 28 for the autopsy, but had no comment when approached by the media.