TT Women's League Football to appoint new president

Club Sando's Alexcia Ali, left, is fouled by an Atlas Athletic player in a TT WoLF game at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella. - File photo courtesy WoLF

The Trinidad and Tobago Women's League Football (WoLF) will elect a new president on May 29 when Lyndell Hoyte-Sanchez and Letitia Mora vie for the organisation's top post at an Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva from approximately 6 pm.

A total of nine positions will be contested individually at the AGM, with the WoLF's 23 members getting the opportunity to appoint a new executive to spearhead the future and further development of women's football. WoLF's former president, Vernetta Flanders, was elected in April 2022.

At the AGM, each member will be represented by two delegates, with one vote allotted to each member. Only delegates who are present at the AGM will be entitled to a vote.

Hoyte-Sanchez, a former women's football team manager, heads a Team Transformers slate which includes Julia Baptiste, who once served the TT Pro League in the capacities of CEO and general secretary. Baptiste's stint as Pro League CEO spanned from 2018-2020. Baptiste will be vying for the position of vice-president.

The Transformers slate also includes Anisa Duncan (treasurer), Dennis Noel (assistant secretary-administration), Adrian Romain (assistant secretary-tournament and competition), Joel Warrick (assistant secretary-operations), Mohan Persad (public relations officer) and ordinary members Chris Bailey and Howard Spencer.

Mora will be complemented by vice-president candidate Carel Percy, ordinary members Sheniece Auguste and Stacy-Ann Augustus, as well as Kamile De Gale (public relations officer), Roxanne Herbert (assistant secretary-administration), Ikenna Joseph (treasurer), Lystra Lara (assistant secretary-tournament and competition) and Brittney Williams (assistant secretary-operations).

On May 23, at a training session for the women's football team, head coach Richard Hood called for an improvement in the structure of the women's game, with a particular emphasis placed on the grassroots programmes which are made available to aspiring young footballers.

Hood also mentioned the need for a more professional approach to the women's game.

"I have my criticisms of the TT Women's League Football. I would like to see teams investing a little more in their clubs and their preparation to play football – they need to play at a higher level and at a faster tempo," Hood told the media.

"We lack a professional league, unlike the men. It's for us to try and create an environment to prepare the girls to play international football. We have to play and train at a higher level."