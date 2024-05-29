Trinidad and Tobago under yellow-level adverse weather alert

Photo courtesy of the TT Met Office -

The Met Office says TT is under a yellow-level adverse weather alert set to end on May 30.

In a public notice on May 29, it said the alert would take effect at 11 pm on May 29 and end at 4 pm the following day.

It said there is a high chance of heavy showers and thunderstorm activity overnight owing to the passage of a low-level trough.

“Likely impacts include gusty winds in excess of 55 km/h which can lead to fallen trees, displace unsecured items and agitate seas.

“Street flooding and localised ponding can also occur as a result of this activity.”

The Met Office advised the public to maintain their safety during the weather alert.

“Do not wade or drive through flood waters. Secure loose outdoor items and livestock."