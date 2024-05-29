Trinidad and Tobago prep for Aruba in Caribbean Queen's football tourney

TT senior women’s football coach Richard Hood. - ROGER JACOB/Newsday File Photo

Trinidad and Tobago women's football coach Richard Hood has asked his 22-member squad to express themselves when they hit the field in their first match of the Caribbean Queen's friendly tournament in Curacao on May 29.

The three team tournament, which features Aruba and hosts Curacao is being held from May 28-June 3, with all games being played at the Stadion Rignaal 'Jean' Francisca, Willemstad. Aruba and Curacao met after press time on May 28, with the Women Soca Warriors set to face Aruba on May 29, before tackling Curacao on May 30. Both games will kick off at 7 pm.

Aruba and Curacao will have their second meeting on June 1, before TT wrap up the competition with their second games against Aruba and Curacao on June 2 and 3 respectively.

With over ten teenagers in the squad, Hood has been trying to find the right balance of intensity for the team's sessions.

"It's encouraging to see the girls really trying to do the things we ask them to do on the pitch. I think they are very enthusiastic and we're really looking forward to getting out on the pitch (on May 29)," Hood told TT Football Association (TTFA) media.

"It's a bit unusual for us this tournament. We have pushed the girls hard. We have tried to consider their physical fitness levels, and the fact we will be playing on turf as well," he said.

"Of course, they are back-to-back games so the sessions have been relatively short – relatively intense but not too exhausting."

Hood said watching on for the first game of the tourney could play into TT's hands.

"We're fortunate we have the opportunity to see the other two teams play on May 28 so that will give us a good idea on how to approach our first two games. We will observe them and then we will make plans on how to approach those two games."

The team includes the exciting pair of Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) attackers Orielle Martin and Talia Martin, as well as nippy forward Alexcia Ali. Attacking midfielder Asha James and seasoned defender Victoria Swift are also in the squad, alongside French-based full back Kedie Johnson.

As he looks to give senior team debuts to several players, Hood hopes his young charges can let their talent shine through.

"We look forward to your support for this tournament. I think we have a really nice bunch of talented, young players and I'm really looking forward to seeing them try to go out there and express themselves. I would like for TT to continue backing the women's programme."

TT's last competitive action came last December when they finished bottom of a three-team Concacaf women's Gold Cup qualifying group with Mexico and Puerto Rico.

The women's programme has been dormant since, and before the team left for Curacao last week, Hood expressed his desire to see an improvement in the women's game – particularly at the grassroots level.