Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon winners recognised

Diane Henderson

THE cream of the crop of the Trinidad and Tobago International Marathon (TTIM) walked away with prizes at a ceremony held at TT Olympic House, Woodford Street, Port of Spain on May 28.

The top finishers received prize money for their efforts at the marathon, which was held on March 24.

Chairperson of the TT Marathon Committee Diane Henderson thanked everyone for making the event possible, including sponsors. “Over the years our devoted members have contributed tirelessly to the TTIM, with many being involved for approximately 30 years, if not more,” Henderson said. “Their hard work and commitment have been the cornerstone of our success.”

Two sponsor representatives spoke at the event.

Marketing manager at Subway Asha Sanmoogan, said promoting a healthy lifestyle is what Subway is about. “When we get involved we just don’t ask you to eat Subway, eat fresh and come buy food from us. We tell you to get involved as well. Live well, eat well, have a healthy lifestyle is what we are all about.” Vince Marshall of Blue Waters also gave brief remarks at the ceremony.

HONOUR ROLL

Overall champions:

Women

Palmenia Agudelo Berrio - Col - 2:58:23; Chantel Le Maitre - TT - 3:42:34; Shardie Mahabir - TT - 3:53:29; Christine Regis - TT - 3:59:10; Sjaelan Evans - TT - 4:08:42

Men

Alex Ekesa - Ken - 2:31:28; Collin Pereira - TT - 2:36:31; Jose Ararat Diaz - Col - 2:46:38; Elvis Turner - TT - 2:53:13; Christopher Mitchell - TT - 2:54:46

Women’s 20-29

Ariel Jackson - TT - 6:03:51; Janela Gomes - TT - 6:09:38; Verndonise Francois - TT - 7:35:30

Men’s 20-29

Quinn Ramjohn - TT - 4:27:47; Josiah Cyrus - TT - 5:26:16; Jesse Nanan - TT - 5:27:14

Women’s 30-39

Camille Hernandez - TT - 4:34:04; Whitney Jacob - TT -5:50:45; Devika Harry - TT - 5:58:07

Men’s 30-39

Keron Ragbirsingh - TT - 3:27:18; Joseph Forde - TT - 3:28:54; Shadiel Moonesar - TT - 4:03:04

Women’s 40-49

Onika Brereton - TT - 5:00:20; Birgitte Anthony - TT - 6:00:27

Men’s 40-49

Kwame Gordon - TT - 3:40:46; Anand Baal - TT - 3:46:03; Bryan Guevara - TT - 3:54:08

Women’s 50-59

Nalini Ganagram - TT - 5:12:51; Elizabeth Alexander - TT - 6:02:04; Juanna-Lisa Hospedales - TT - 7:19:47

Men’s 50-59

Curtis Cox - TT - 2:57:39; Mark Lee Son - TT - 3:16:17; Samuel Furlonge - TT - 3:34:25

Women’s 60-69

Vilma Goodman - TT - 6:58:54

Men’s 60-69

Nimchan Ramsaroop - TT - 3:57:34; John Lum Young - TT - 4:00:19; Cleve Pile - TT - 4:49:00

Men’s 70+

George Caruth - TT - 7:02:02; Michael Callender - TT - 7:35:30