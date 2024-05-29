State collects $74m in traffic fines

Licensing officers issue a ticket during a roadblock exercise on the Audrey Jeffers Highway, St James. - File photo

THE State collected $74 million in traffic fines, but Auditor General Jaiwantie Ramdass said relevant documentation over its handling has not been seen, commenting in her report on the Public Accounts of Trinidad and Tobago (2023) laid in the House of Representatives on May 24.

"The total revenue collected for the financial year by the Trinidad and Tobago Postal Corporation (TTPost) on behalf of the Ministry of Works and Transport with respect to fixed penalty traffic ticketing system amounted to $74,581,487," the report said.

However, the Auditor General remarked that "nil" was reflected under the amount collected in the current year in the Return of Arrears of Revenue Statement.

"Audit was unable to identify and verify which receipts were in respect of the current financial year and which related to arrears since the details of when revenue become payable was not available."