SRP charged in 2018 with misbehaviour in public office freed

- File photo

A Chaguanas magistrate has discharged a woman who was among three special reserve police (SRPs) charged in 2018 with misbehaviour in public office.

On May 15, Chaguanas magistrate Adrian Darmanie ruled that the prosecution could not form a prima facie case against SRP Denelle Pelchier as there was insufficient evidence against her.

Attorney Shiva Boodoo had also made a no-case submission on behalf of his client.

He submitted that Pelchier was not identified as someone who solicited money.

In a subsequent hearing, two male SRPs who were charged alongside her had been committed to stand trial in the High Court.

Pelchier has about ten years of service and was last assigned to the Chaguanas Police Station.

The charge against the SRPs alleged that on September 29, 2018, at the station, they misbehaved in public office by corruptly soliciting $10,000 from a soldier.

The money was to allegedly secure the release of his car that was seized by the police, pending an investigation into a report of robbery and larceny.

During the preliminary inquiry before the magistrate, the court heard that a policeman approached the soldier. The soldier was seated in his car near the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court. The officer claimed to have had information that the car was involved in a robbery and that he was required to accompany him to the station.

The soldier reported that when they arrived at the nearby station, he was asked for money in return for the car.

The court heard that Pelchier walked into the room during the exchange.

A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau and an investigation was launched.

PC Rampersad laid the charge.