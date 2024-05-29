Sport ministry gives $16m to NGBs

Members of national governing bodies are all smiles, standing next to Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, middle. PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SPORT AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT - PHOTO COURTESY MINISTRY OF SPORT AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

OVER $16.5 million ($16,641,144.14) was disbursed to ten national governing bodies (NGBs) at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development office at Nicholas Towers, Independence Square in Port of Spain on May 29.

The NGBs benefiting from the funds were the National Association of Athletics Administrations ($1,255,450.23); Trinidad and Tobago Amateur Boxing Association ($966,610.65); TT Cricket Board ( $708,960.45); TT Cycling Federation ($708,960.45); TT Football Association ($2,359,621.69); TT Golf Association ($191,127.20); TT Hockey Board ($1,045,371.87); TT Rugby Union ($113,153.16); Aquatics Sports Association of TT ($1,242,008.52); and the Tennis Association of TT ($866,597.49).

Minister of Sport and Community Development Shamfa Cudjoe-Lewis, reminded NGBs to also seek corporate funding and to request funding in a timely manner. "What we are asking is for you to also explore the avenue of corporate support because we would like to get corporate TT on board and I would like to remind you of the importance of submitting your applications on time."

The money collected by the NGBs were allocated for the period October 2023-April 2024. The funds are for training, national, regional and international competitions, as well as hosting national championships and related events.