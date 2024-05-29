Soca Warriors Garcia, Smith visit alma mater Shiva Boys Hindu College

Soca Warriors Denzil Smith (second from left) and Isaiah Garcia (centre) pose with students from Shiva Boys Hindu College during their TT Football Association school visit on May 29. Photo courtesy TTFA media. -

SOCA Warriors players Isaiah Garcia and goalkeeper Denzil Smith were filled with nostalgia when they visited their alma mater Shiva Boys Hindu College on May 29.

The former Shiva Boys players rubbed shoulders with the students and shared their insights in an impromptu ceremony, in what the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) hopes will be the first of many school tours and initiatives as they try to raise awareness for the Fifa 2026 World Cup qualification campaign.

Grouped with Bahamas, Costa Rica, Grenada and St Kitts and Nevis for the first phase of World Cup qualifying, coach Angus Eve's team will begin their World Cup quest in earnest when they host Grenada at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo from 7.30 pm on June 5.

Not only did the Shiva Boys students get inspirational words from Garcia and Smith, but school principal Dexter Sakal was also presented with 25 tickets for students to attend next week's key encounter.

The 24-year-old Smith, who emerged as TT's number one goalkeeping choice during their 2023/24 Concacaf Nations League A campaign, was a hero for Shiva Boys during his days in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL). In 2016, Smith's reflexes and fine shot-stopping helped Shiva to their maiden premier division title. The following year, Shiva copped another title when they lifted the national intercol crown.

Known as "Peng" to his teammates, Smith said it felt special to give back to his old school.

"A lot of memories here. Earlier on, when you heard me speak, I was a little emotional," Smith told TTFA media. "After so many years coming back here, to give back something to my old school that gave me everything basically. It's always a pleasure coming back to give to the school and the students in the school. Hopefully, we can see them where I'm at today."

Smith urged the students to trust the guidance of their teachers and remain focused.

"When you do good things, good will follow you. They have a good staff around them so it's just about guidance and it will take them a long way."

Garcia, a feisty right back who plays for TT Premier Football League club Defence Force, said it was great to be back home.

"Today was definitely a nostalgic day for me after coming back after five-plus years," Garcia said. "It definitely brought back a lot of memories. It's a surreal feeling.

"This is more than just a school for me. It's always been a home. A lot of the staff have been like family to me."

Sakal said the students were proud and honoured to meet the Soca Warriors pair.

Both Garcia and Smith are included in Eve's 39-man provisional squad for TT's first two World Cup qualifiers against Grenada and Bahamas.