Rowley right about delays

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Faith Ayoung

THE EDITOR: I have never been a fan of Prime Minister Rowley. However, I must say he has got it right this time – that criminals use the judicial delays to avoid incarceration.

In a recent report the PM said that one problem in criminal prosecution is that the judicial system takes too long to prosecute criminals. The system operates as a revolving door, one day inside and the next day outside.

He has determined that the problem lies in the judicial delays, so I think it stands to reason that he should instruct the Attorney General or the institution that is responsible to fix it. Just talking about it brings no relief.

He also said some other countries are keeping their criminals in jail without bail. He is right, because I discovered that in El Salvador President Nayib Bukele has jailed 75,000 criminals.

El Salvador cleaned the streets of gangs and criminals by using the police and military in a joint effort to get the job done. We should consider this as an option also.

Bukele once called himself the "coolest dictator and philosopher king.”

Sometimes it becomes necessary to suppress or suspend the constitution, especially when the assembly and the population believes it is necessary.

Dr Rowley is the leader, so why not crack down on the people responsible to use the budgeted money to create a special criminal court to fast-track prosecution. Isn’t this a viable solution?

In the last nine years, about $63 billion have been spent on fighting crime. This was done without any formal accountability and now that the problem has escalated, why not do something to fix it?

I believe if TT doesn't wake up sooner than later and take drastic measures like Bukele did in El Salvador, we could end up like Haiti where it is reported that criminals are now in command of 80 per cent of the country.

JAY RAKHAR

New York