Ring your bells against rising crime

Crime scene investigators at a crime scene. - File photo by Roger Jacob

THE EDITOR: Citizens of TT, it is time to raise our voices against the escalating crime wave that has made us prisoners in our own homes. Home invasions, murders, robberies and other violent crimes plague our communities while those in power, protected by flashing lights and bodyguards, seem detached from our daily fears. We must demand action and transparency from our leaders.

The Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security must address the nation and provide a clear, actionable plan to combat this crisis. What measures are being taken to ensure our safety? How will the peace and security that we so desperately need be restored? We deserve to know what steps are being implemented to protect us and our loved ones.

Citizens can no longer accept vague promises and empty reassurances. Concrete actions must be taken now. I call on every citizen to ring their bell, figuratively and literally, to make our collective frustration heard. We need more effective law enforcement, stricter penalties for criminals, and a justice system that delivers swift and fair outcomes.

Let us stand together, united in our demand for a safer TT. We cannot and must not tolerate living in fear any longer. It is time for our leaders to step up and fulfil their duty to protect and serve the people. The time for action is now.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail