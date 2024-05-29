Repeat shows for Queen of the Road

Stacy Abraham-Sobers, centre, plays Calypso Rose in the production Queen of The Road - The Calypso Rose Musical. - courtesy Carlyle Morris

After an overwhelmingly positive reception and numerous requests from the audience, the acclaimed show, Queen of the Road, is set to return for an encore performance.

Queen of the Road tells the compelling story of Linda McArtha Sandy-Lewis – Calypso Rose.

The show features a dynamic cast, including Stacey Sobers as Calypso Rose, Thara Howe as a young Rose and Kearn Samuel as Mighty Sparrow, who bring this powerful narrative to life with their exceptional talent and dedication, a media release said.

Queen of the Road, written and directed by Rhoma Spencer, has been praised for its well thought-out and creative script, sensitive directing, imaginative choreography and costume design.

Audience members have described it as “a must-see” and “an unforgettable experience.”

This encore performance is a unique opportunity for those who missed the initial run or those who wish to relive the magic, at the Central Bank Auditorium on May 30 and 31 at 6.30 pm and at SAPA on June 1 at 7.30 pm.