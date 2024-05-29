My beautiful dream

Dr Keith Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: In the near future there will be a general election in beautiful TT. The wind will be cool and soothing, affording the chirping birds to soar in all their glory.

The electorate will be voting before, during and after work. New voters embarking on this pioneering adventure will be following all the rules and instructions. Maxis filled like an excursion will drop off unstained fingers and pick up a sea of painted index digits.

Ping! It is all over, votes are counted, and the results stand as 40-1. UNC has won the election. Parliament has resumed with one lone PNM MP, Dr Keith Rowley, seated on the opposition bench.

Hmm, what a beautiful dream.

NIGEL MOSES

Arima