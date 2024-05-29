Man shot and killed in Diego Martin

A man identified as Apollos “Ballack” Alexander was shot and killed at a bar at Ash Street, Diego Martin Main Road around 12.30 pm on Tuesday. A woman was also injured.

Reports said gunshots were heard and Alexander and the unnamed woman were found with gunshot wounds.

Police from West End Police Station responded, the woman was taken to St James Medical Complex, while Alexander was declared dead.

Police from the Homicide Bureau are continuing investigations.