Man jailed, another put on bond for Princes Town robbery
One of two men jointly charged with robbing an owner in her mini mart in Princes Town has been jailed by a master in the High Court.
Omar James was sentenced to one year with hard labour in jail after he pleaded guilty to robbery with aggravation.
His co-accused, Tristan Ramdeen, also pleaded guilty and was put on a bond of $3,000 to keep the peace and be of good behaviour for two years.
In default, Ramdeen, who is a first-time offender, will serve nine months with simple imprisonment in jail.
Master Master Magaret Sookraj-Goswani presided over the case was and passed the sentences on May 28.
PC Siewdass laid the charges and Sookraj-Goswani commended him for his dedication and execution of his duty.
Police reports said on May 23, at around 9 pm, two men entered the mini mart at St Julien's Village and announced a holdup.
They stole a quantity of cash, the proceeds of the day's sales.
A passerby saw the robbery in progress and closed the mini mart's front gate, preventing the men from leaving.
The police were called and arrested the men.
