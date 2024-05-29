Mamma Mia! leaves audience in happy mood

Tanya (Cecilia Salazar), left, comforts and listen to the quagmire Donna (Michelle Tardieu) has found herself, after her daughter Sophie invites three of her ex-lovers, one of whom could be Sophie’s dad, to walk her down the aisle in Mamma Mia!. - Yvonne Webb

HAPPY people left the Naparima Bowl after viewing the musical romantic comedy that was the Mamma Mia! stage production, which ran from May 2-5.

Audiences literally embraced producer Andrew Seepersad’s invitation to treat the production as a concert, rather than theatre where one had to sit quietly and not disturb the actors. As per his advice, freedom to indulge in a karaoke session and to get up and dance in their seats and in the aisle were welcomed as the audience transformed the auditorium into a dancehall.

They became part of the cast, singing along to the music of Abba, encouraged by the attention of musical director Kevin Humphrey, who indicated when they should join in, conducting the cast with one arm and the audience with the other.

Humphrey also had to do double duty on the opening night, filling in the role of Sky, the love interest of Sophie (Aurora Tardieu), as the original Sky, played by Michailean Taylor, a teacher, was caught up in assessing SBAs for his students and could not be there.

Humphrey was applauded at the end for his flawless acting and singing opposite Sophie.

While the Greek setting in which the original Broadway play could not be replicated, the stage wings were opened up on either side to make more free space. Dazzling musical notes, which ascended and descended to and from the ceiling, fog and strobe lights, all helped to give the illusion of a bar, in which the majority of the musical was played out.

The natural bond between Sophie and her biological mother Michelle Tardieu, who also played the role of her mother, Donna, was evident and also made for smooth flow.

The plot centred on Donna and Sophie, as Sophie, secretly read her mother’s diary and discovered the confession of her torrid love affair with three men, one of whom might be Sophie’s father.

Unsure of which, she invited all three to attend her wedding so she could fulfil her dream of having her father walk her down the aisle.

The chemistry among Donna and her ex-lovers and possibly daddy to Sophie, was laughable and palpable at the same time. The three possible fathers were played by Errol James (Harry), Stephen Williams (Bill) and Wayne Lee Sing (Sam) who all settled on remaining clueless about whose DNA was running in Sophie’s veins, satisfied with being one-third dad. Cecilia Salazar played Donna’s hilarious and outrageous friend Tanya.

It was the kind of effortless outcome Seepersad – who also did a cameo as the priest conducting the wedding ceremony – was hoping for.

It did not take away from his worries, though, as during conceptualisation and realisation there were many challenges, notable among them his absence as co-producer of Proscenium Theatre Company (PTC) which presented the musical production. The other co-producer is Mervyn de Goeas.

PTC was officially founded in 2011 and between then and 2016 produced six musicals, before going into hiatus when Seepersad migrated to Canada.

He admitted the challenges of being a distant producer were not something he envisaged when he decided to re-establish himself in San Fernando and make the Naparima Bowl the premier place for theatre.

Nevertheless, he complimented de Goeas and the cast for making the production, fun and a real happy fest.

Mamma Mia! also presented an opportunity for Justice Frank Seepersad, brother of Andrew, to make his stage debut.

He filled in the role of the priest for his brother on the Saturday night.