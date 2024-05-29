Gender minister urges: Support women in business

Entrepreneur Juliette Carbon shows off her product to Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy as she toured the Women's Entrepreneurial Development and Product Expo, the Women's Village at Harris Promenade San Fernando on Wednesday. - Photo by Lincoln Holder

Gender and Child Affairs Minister Ayanna Webster-Roy has emphasised the importance of establishing a platform for women's economic empowerment.

She said such platforms provide opportunities for women to network and build and expand each other's businesses.

She made the comments on May 29 at the Women's Entrepreneurial Development and Product Expo, Women's Village, at Harris Promenade in San Fernando.

"While we recognise women's advancement with education and in different sectors, we still acknowledge the fact that in Trinidad and Tobago, where the big decisions are being made and money rules the world, we do not have enough women around the table.

"So today, it is extremely important to establish a platform for women's economic empowerment."

She recalled a conversation with someone saying 99 per cent of the time, when men meet to lime, the main topic of discussion is business, for instance, how to grow it.

The minister urged women to have similar discussions to create or grow their businesses and to support one another.

"The OPM (Office of the Prime Minister) Gender and Child Affairs (Division) developed the concept of the Women's Village, not just looking at economic empowerment of women, just financial gains, but as an opportunity to help women who have been in situations of domestic violence," Webster-Roy said.

"At our domestic violence centre, we recognise that some of the women who have transitioned out will either end up in another shelter or back in the services."

The OPM found these outcomes were mainly because the women were financially dependent on the perpetrators of the abuse.

"We needed to create an opportunity for them to not be financially dependent on their perpetrators. The Women's Village is one aspect of it."

The village was formed out of the need to create opportunities for vulnerable women, such as survivors of gender-based and sexual violence, to gain financial independence and stability.

Two similar villages were held in March at the Centre of Excellence in Macoya and in April at the Scarborough Esplanade in Tobago.

Webster-Roy highlighted some other initiatives undertaken by the office, such as its Social Transformation and Empowerment Programme (STEP), an opportunity for victims and survivors of gender-based violence.

"In this instance, we are not just focusing on women, but women and men, giving them the opportunity to access funding for either training or for business development up to the tune of $10,000 for a scholarship opportunity for training or for business.

"But beyond that, we recognise that Government cannot do it alone. We can never solve social issues by trying to operate in silos. What we need is the whole-of-government and all-of-society approach to addressing gender-based violence and other social ills."

Webster-Roy said civil-society organisations would also be able to access funding up to $50,000 to provide training to women and men who are victims of gender-based violence and specifically domestic violence.

On children's issues, she said the office has partnered with various entities/agencies to address the issues and ensure children have the opportunity to thrive and become meaningful contributors to national development.

San Fernando mayor Robert Parris thanked her for having the event in San Fernando.