"Commonwealth lawyers notion ridiculous"

THE EDITOR: Reginald Armour is a foreign-born Attorney General advocating to staff the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP)'s office with foreigners. Armour's statement in Parliament during the debate on the Administration of Justice (Indictable Proceedings) Bill that he offered the DPP Roger Gaspard to fill vacancies in his short-staffed office with lawyers from the Commonwealth left me with an overwhelming feeling of unease.

Does Armour believe there are not enough competent TT citizens willing to work in the DPP's office? Does the Hugh Wooding Law School, Armour himself a graduate of, not produce enough qualified people willing to work in the DPP's office? Why should non-citizens be tasked with prosecuting people who TT has charged with crimes?

There are so many questions that require answers in this matter. For an AG that takes umbrage with outsourcing our country's highest appellate court to the Privy Council, he appears to have no qualms about outsourcing prosecutions. Armour must clear the air and give a detailed account to the public of his rationale for wanting to staff the DPP's office with Commonwealth lawyers.

I hope concerns about insularity and safety do not factor into the AG's arguments in favour of his proposal. Firstly, any argument using the insularity of Commonwealth lawyers from undue influence is double-sided and works in support of keeping the Privy Council as this country's highest court. I want to reiterate that Armour opposes this.

The safety of the DPP's staff is of the utmost importance. We do not want criminal elements to threaten, coerce, or assassinate people working in the DPP's office. But the Government has a Special Branch report detailing safety upgrades for an unoccupied $44 million building. So please spare me any arguments that Commonwealth lawyers would be better insulated from threats, coercion, or blackmail if steps couldn't be taken to protect locals.

There are qualified and patriotic Trinidadian/Tobagonian lawyers willing to do their civic duty and prosecute those who terrorise this country daily. Why deny them the opportunity?

I must applaud DPP Gaspard for immediately shooting down a frankly ludicrous proposal.

RIVULET MAHKUMAH

