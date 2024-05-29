Canadian YouTube vlogger arrested under Anti-Gang Act

A screengrab from a YouTube video by Chris Must List on gang violence in Trinidad and Tobago. -

CANADIAN YouTuber Christopher “Chris Must List” Hugh has been arrested under the Anti-Gang Act.

Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Intelligence and Investigations Suzette Martin confirmed this to Newsday on the morning of May 29.

Hugh, who has been in Trinidad and Tobago for several weeks, is a travel vlogger.

His videos on gang culture and violence in TT have since gone viral. They feature many locals openly bearing firearms and saying they are in a gang.

Hugh was arrested on May 28.

His lawyer Criston Williams has since issued a statement saying he does "not understand how the Special Investigations Unit can justify a false imprisonment scheme in which an individual is brought in to assist with enquiries and/or interviews and is not permitted to leave upon completion.”

He added, “If Mr Hugh continues to be detained, we intend to secure his release through a writ of habeas corpus.”

The Anti-Gang Act says a person who professes to be a gang leader or member to intimidate others or gain benefits, performs an act to gain gang membership or is a gang member can face up to 25 years in jail.

Anyone who guides, instructs or finances gang members can face the same penalty.

Last week, Hugh told Newsday he was showing reality in his videos, and anyone who took issue with them just did not like the idea of a foreigner doing this.