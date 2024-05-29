Bomb threat at Waterfront Complex

Employees evacuate Towers C and D, International Waterfront Complex, Port of Spain, on May 29. - Angelo Marcelle

THERE was a bomb threat at the International Waterfront Complex, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, on May 29.

Initial reports coming to the newsroom at noon stated, "There is a bomb threat at Hyatt towers, by judiciary. Buildings evacuated. Police and sniffer dogs on the scene."

The threat was confirmed by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries.

In a notice to media, the ministry said, "Despite a bomb threat on the International Waterfront Complex in Port of Spain, the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries has advised that its press conference carded for 2.30 pm on Wednesday (May 29), is still on."

“Out of an abundance of caution the police and the fire personnel checked the towers after a threat was reported by Tower D,” the notice said.

"The floors were swept and no threat was detected. As a result, the all-clear was given for operations," it added.

The International Waterfront Complex houses the Waterfront Judicial Centre which is located at Tower D, occupying 12 floors.

The Judiciary's communications unit told Newsday, "The Tower D building was evacuated due to an incident reported on one of the floors occupied by another tenant."