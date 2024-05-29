Battle for minds of our youths

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Jeff K. Mayers

THE EDITOR: I had written previously on a conversation between myself and a PNM political activist who asked rhetorically, “Is the Prime Minister deaf or being misguided” in respect to the crime situation.

He opined then that the escalating crime situation was being fuelled by idle young men with no skills and could only be addressed by compulsorily taking them off the streets and enrolling them in some programme, down the islands, that would prepare them for life at the adult level through some sporting or other apprenticeship programme of a non-academic nature.

He was not concerned with the legality or unconstitutionality of such an action, unlike the prime minister. He felt that such action was in the best interest of the majority of citizens and therefore should be done. He insisted that TT is a backward place and we cannot afford to uphold the laws and the Constitution as upheld by more advanced nations.

Since then I have had cause to ponder this proposal. I accept the view that a criminal is someone who has not been adequately prepared to function legally as a responsible adult in a civilised environment.

Very often such young people come from broken homes or poor, low-income, single-parent homes who find solace within gangs, whose leaders push the notion that there are no opportunities for the non-academically inclined or non-formally trained people.

These gangs are reminiscent of Italian families that controlled criminal activity in the US a few decades ago.

Governments offer an opposing view, insisting that there are large numbers of programmes available to youths wishing to be trained in different vocations. And this is the rub. Gang leaders contend this is not true and many youths believe them.

Gang recruitment is actively pursued, even pressured, and the rewards from criminal activities are dangled before the eyes of poor underprivileged youths. Such rewards compare very favourably with stipends offered by government training programmes and the rigour demanded.

In addition, attendance at these official training programmes is voluntary. Even upon completion gainful employment is not immediate, with private-sector employers preferring to hire experienced workers from certain communities.

While awaiting job placements commensurate with their training, people feel compelled to accept employment with the Community-based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) or the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP). They feel disrespected and harbour second thoughts about the time and effort spent training. Imagine, youths are making down payments on coffins, not expecting to live beyond age 30.

Additionally, URP and CEPEP workers are led to believe that income distribution is stacked against them, having to work in harsh external conditions (sun and rain) for very low wages while others with academic qualifications but unable to function in hostile uncomfortable conditions (their thoughts) enjoy higher salaries and greater job security.

They are also fed information that government ministers enjoy high salaries and a multitude of perks which insulate them from steadily rising cost-of-living conditions. Ministers are also protected by state security while enriching themselves and maintaining political power.

Many underprivileged youths are convinced “it’s all about who knows you.” Thus they struggle with the values of honesty, hard work and a life bereft of criminal activity in the face of rising food prices and a fall-off in religious teaching in schools and at home, even thinking that criminal activity is only adding balance to a grossly unfair society.

Gang leaders see opportunities for recruitment in these situations with no way out for those recruited.

The Government must understand what it is up against. It is largely a battle for the minds of the youth. It must immediately reconsider how to counter this problem of the thinking of youths and the design and recruitment to its vocational sporting and help-work programmes.

D THOMAS

Port of Spain