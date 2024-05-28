Woodland, Police cop premier II cricket titles

Woodland Sports Club players celebrate the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) premiership II south title at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva on Sunday. - PHOTO COURTESY TTCB

JWOODLAND Sports Club and Police emerged with premiership II 50-Over titles on Sunday after winning their respective finals.

Woodland defeated Yorkshire Sports Club in the TT Cricket Board premiership II south final at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva. In the premiership II north final, Police got past TT Under-19s by 43 runs at the Inshan Ali Park, Preysal.

Batting first in the south final, Yorkshire posted 182 all out in 38 overs. Musa Ali top scored with 56 and Ricardo Chase struck 42. Rakesh Maharaj proved to be a handful for the Yorkshire batsmen, taking 4/30 for Woodland. James Duncan and the experienced Shazan Babwah were also among the wickets, snatching 3/38 and 2/41 respectively.

In reply, Woodland cruised to 183/3 in 36 overs to win by seven wickets. Former West Indies and Guyanese batsman Rajendra Chandrika struck 66 not out and Sidel Diaz made 54 as Woodland romped to victory. Babwah chipped in with 25.

Bowling for Yorkshire, Chris Pattia bagged 2/28.

In a shortened 36-over match in Preysal, Police scored 184/8 with Brian Yearwood cracking 57 not out and former national youth cricketer Justin Joseph contributing 23.

For the Under-19s, Stepphan McPherson and Nickyle Jalim snatched 3/26 and 3/38 respectively.

The Under-19s could only muster 141 all out in 31.1 overs in response with Luke Ali hitting 37.

It was a struggle for the Under-19s as Matheus Komal was the next-best batsman with 25. Kenneth Hazel (3/24), Joseph (3/32) and Darius Besai (2/24) were the best bowlers in the 43-run win for Police.

Summarised Scores:

Premiership II South Final

YORKSHIRE 182 (38 overs) (Musa Ali 56, Ricardo Chase 42, Stephan Shadick 19 not out; Rakesh Maharaj 4/30, James Duncan 3/38, Shazan Babwah 2/41) vs WOODLAND 183/3 (28.3 overs) (Rajendra Chandrika 66 not out, Sidel Diaz 54, S Babwah 25, Chris Pattia 2/28). Woodland won by seven wickets.

Premiership II North Final

POLICE 184/8 (36 overs) (Brian Yearwood 57 not out, Justin Joseph 23; Stepphan McPherson 3/26, Nickyle Jalim 3/38) vs TT UNDER-19s 141 (31.1 overs) (Luke Ali 37, Matheus Komal 25; Kenneth Hazel 3/24, J Joseph 3/32, Darius Besai 2/24). Police won by 43 runs.