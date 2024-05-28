Trinidad and Tobago to host CAPA airline summit

Hayden Newton, general manager of the Airports Authority of TT. Photo courtesy AATT -

THE Airports Authority of Trinidad and Tobago (AATT) will participate in the 2024 Centre for Aviation (CAPA) Airline Leader Summit for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The summit will be held from August 21-23 at Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain.

Hayden Newton, general manager of AATT, told Newsday, "Successfully hosting this event can bolster Trinidad and Tobago’s efforts to attract new airlines."

This annual event, organised by CAPA – a subsidiary of Informa PLC group based in the UK – will bring over 250 airline executives to Trinidad and Tobago.

The summit will feature panel discussions and presentations on topics vital to the airline industry, including CAPA's industry outlook, enhancing regional aviation capacity, mergers, partnerships, energy transition and addressing critical shortages in airport infrastructures.

"The summit brings together CEOs and top executives from airlines and aviation-related industries to assess the state of air travel in Latin America and the Caribbean. It plays a critical role for nations seeking to attract new airlines and drive economic growth through air service development (ASD). Key airlines, such as Caribbean Airlines and Copa, acknowledge the importance of this event and engage actively," Newton said.

Newton said Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from enhanced air service, as the delegates will experience the destination firsthand and gain insight into its unique business case.

Increased awareness of Trinidad and Tobago as a potential destination among airline leaders; targeted engagement with airlines and individuals through customised events like VIP dinners, face-to-face meetings and private tours; indirect revenue generation for the tourism sector through delegate spending during the conference; and increased brand visibility leading up to the summit, are additional benefits Newton identified.

Last year's summit was held in Queretaro, Mexico.