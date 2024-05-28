Too much violence in schools

THE EDITOR: The alarming rise in stabbings and violent incidents in schools, compounded by students taking pictures and sharing videos of fights, demands urgent and decisive action.

This behaviour reflects a troubling trend towards normalising violence and disrespect, potentially cultivating future criminals. Immediate steps are necessary to restore order and safety in educational institutions.

First, schools must implement comprehensive anti-violence programmes that emphasise conflict resolution, emotional intelligence and the severe consequences of violent behaviour. These programmes should be mandatory, integrated into the curriculum, and reinforced through regular workshops and counselling sessions.

Second, stricter enforcement of disciplinary measures is crucial. Clear policies outlining zero tolerance for violence must be established, with consistent and fair consequences for those who break the rules. These include suspension, expulsion or mandatory participation in rehabilitation programmes for offenders.

Third, the role of teachers and administrators is paramount. They should receive training to handle and de-escalate conflicts effectively. Moreover, a supportive environment for reporting and addressing violence must be created, ensuring that teachers can intervene without fear of reprisal.

Fourth, increased security measures, such as installing surveillance cameras and hiring additional school resource officers, can deter violent acts and provide a safer environment for students and staff.

Finally, engaging parents and the community is essential. Schools should work closely with families to address underlying issues contributing to violent behaviour, such as domestic violence, poverty and social unrest. Community programmes that offer support and positive outlets for youth can also play a significant role in preventing violence.

By taking these steps, we can address the root causes of school violence, create a safer learning environment, and steer our youth away from a future marred by criminal behaviour. Immediate and collective action is imperative to ensure the well-being and future success of our children.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via-e-mail